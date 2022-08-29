Meghan Markle talks about ‘losing’ her father Thomas in interview

Meghan Markle has been separated from her father Thomas since her wedding to Prince Harry.

The estranged father has not been on good terms with the Duchess since the wedding.

Meghan blames tabloid society for pulling two families apart, according to writer Allison P. Davies.

According to writer Allison P. Davies, who reported the discussion in New York magazine The Cut, Thomas, who gave Meghan her Hollywood bug, has not been on good terms with the Duchess since the wedding, as every unhappy fracture in their old friendship has been broadcast, frequently by him.

Following the wedding, a British tabloid published a poignant letter Meghan addressed to her father pleading with him not to talk to the media.

Harry’s wife won a lawsuit for invasion of privacy, despite the fact that the defence characterised her as cunning and manipulative.

When questioned about it, Meghan didn’t dwell on her loss for long and instead emphasised how poisonous tabloid culture divided the daughter-father, revealing, “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”