Meghan Markle tells Mariah Carey surprising facts in podcast

Mariah Carey said she was not recognised as a "Black Woman" until she began dating Prince Harry.

She also talked about the negative implications of the label “The Duality of Diva”.

The 53-year-old artist and Prince Harry's girlfriend launched her podcast Archetypes as the Duchess.

Meghan Markle astound the pop superstar. Mariah Carey said in the newest edition of her podcast Archetypes as the Duchess that she was not recognised as a "Black Woman" until she began dating Prince Harry.

Following its first episode with Serena Williams last week, the Duchess of Sussex launched the second edition of her podcast, this time with diva Mariah Carey as her guest.

The 53-year-old artist and Prince Harry’s girlfriend talked about the current interpretation’s negative implications of the label “The Duality of Diva,” and being multiracial in a discussion titled “The Duality of Diva.”

The singer pondered on how she moved more than a dozen times as a child and grew up without much, striving to fit in with each new beginning.

“I didn’t fit in. I didn’t fit in. You know, it would be more of the Black area of town or then you could be where my mom chose to live, were the more, the white neighborhoods. And I didn’t fit in anywhere at all,” she began.

“You were so formative for me. Representation matters so much,” she said. “But when you are a woman and you don’t see a woman who looks like you somewhere in a position of power or influence, or even just on the screen — because we know how influential media is — you came onto the scene, I was like ‘Oh, my gosh. Someone kind of looks like me.”

Meghan went on to mention another groundbreaking woman in Hollywood, saying, “I had read this article about Halle Berry, and they were asking her how she felt being treated as a mixed-race woman in the world. And her response was her saying, ‘Well, your experience through the world is how people view you.’ So she said because she was darker in color, she was being treated as a Black woman, not as a mixed woman.”

“And I think for us, it’s very different because we’re light-skinned,” she stated. “You’re not treated as a Black woman. You’re not treated as a white woman. You sort of fit in between.

“I mean, if there’s any time in my life that it’s been more focused on my race, it’s only once I started dating my husband. Then I started to understand what it was like to be treated like a Black woman,” Meghan said, referencing her relationship with Prince Harry. “Because up until then, I had been treated like a mixed woman. And things really shifted.”

Mariah Carey responded to Meghan by saying that being forced to choose between identifying as Black or White was an “interesting thing.”

