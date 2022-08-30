Meghan Markle ‘throwing weight’ of criticism upon Prince Harry?

Kinsey Schofield says Meghan Markle ‘throws a lot of weight’ onto Prince Harry when faced with challenging questions.

She claims that Meghan deflects attention away from her familial problems by bringing up Prince Harry and the royal family.

Meghan told journalists that their migration from the UK to the US caused Prince Harry to “lose his father”.

Meghan Markle has been accused of “putting the weight” of challenging questions onto her husband, Prince Harry.

The newest critique of Meghan’s bombshell revelations in the interview comes from royal analyst Kinsey Schofield, who claims that Meghan seems to ‘deflect’ attention away from her familial problems by bringing up Prince Harry and the royal family.

Schofield said on GB News’ Breakfast with Eamonn and Isabel, “Whenever she is asked about something that forces her to be held accountable, she talks about something else and typically throws a lot of weight onto Prince Harry.”

Schofield’s remarks are in response to Meghan telling journalist Allison P. Davis that their migration from the UK to the US caused Prince Harry to “lose his father.”

Meghan informed Allison about her connection with her divorced father, Thomas Markle, “Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process’. It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision.”

