Meghan Markle to sit down with Queen to discuss Tom’s claim?

When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry travel to the UK in September, they might have a tense encounter with the Queen.

Given the timing of the visit following the publication of Tom Bower’s incendiary book, a royal butler named Grant Harrold warned that the Sussexes’ meeting with the king could not be a pleasant one.

“Meghan will have read what The Queen allegedly said about her not going to Prince Philip’s funeral. I don’t see Meghan sitting down with her and asking if it’s true,” the butler told OK! magazine.

Harrold said that “it’s one of those awkward things that will hang in the air and never be discussed.”

“The Queen is such a diplomatic lady, she’s not the type to bring it up. I think people forget that Prince Harry probably does speak to her so nothing will be a surprise,” he explained.

Advertisement

“What will be interesting about this visit is that it will clarify exactly where the situation lies,” he added.