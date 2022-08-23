Meghan Markle turned down the Queen’s “rejection”

Meghan Markle to sit down with Queen to discuss Tom’s claim?

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have drawn criticism.

The couple will attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit.

A specialist thinks the Sussexes’ trip is a “planned provocation.”

Due of their extreme bravado, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have drawn criticism.

The couple will attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in September and is scheduled to return to the UK in 2022, two years after departing.

An ex-employee of Buckingham Palace told the Daily Beast about the couple’s audacity: “The bravado of those two is unbelievable.

“At the Sandringham Summit, their idea to be hybrid working royals was flatly rejected, but it appears that they are doing it nevertheless.”

Duncan Larcombe, a specialist, thinks the Sussexes’ trip is a “planned provocation.”

They are severely pushing their luck, he said, and running the risk of incurring the Queen’s wrath.

In 2020, Harry and Meghan left the United Kingdom and resigned from their roles as senior royals.

