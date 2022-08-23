Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Meghan Markle turned down the Queen’s “rejection”

Meghan Markle turned down the Queen’s “rejection”

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle turned down the Queen’s “rejection”

Meghan Markle to sit down with Queen to discuss Tom’s claim?

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have drawn criticism.
  • The couple will attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit.
  • A specialist thinks the Sussexes’ trip is a “planned provocation.”
Advertisement

Due of their extreme bravado, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have drawn criticism.

The couple will attend the One Young World 2022 Manchester Summit in September and is scheduled to return to the UK in 2022, two years after departing.

An ex-employee of Buckingham Palace told the Daily Beast about the couple’s audacity: “The bravado of those two is unbelievable.

“At the Sandringham Summit, their idea to be hybrid working royals was flatly rejected, but it appears that they are doing it nevertheless.”

Duncan Larcombe, a specialist, thinks the Sussexes’ trip is a “planned provocation.”

They are severely pushing their luck, he said, and running the risk of incurring the Queen’s wrath.

Advertisement

In 2020, Harry and Meghan left the United Kingdom and resigned from their roles as senior royals.

Also Read

The “signature posture” of Meghan Markle
The “signature posture” of Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle is skilled at drawing attention to her face. Duchess does...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story