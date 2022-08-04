Advertisement
Meghan Markle turns 41! things you didn’t know about her

Articles
The Duchess of Sussex, Meghan Markle, who is turning 41 this year, has had a hectic year thus far befitting a royal.

When the former American actress wed Prince Harry in May 2018 at Windsor Castle, she joined the British royal family. Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor was born to the couple in 2019.

Due to what they viewed as racist attitudes and intrusions by the British media toward the former “Suits” star, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex started to step down from their royal duties in 2020. The family now resides in the Californian seaside community of Montecito.

Markle was once again the focus of attention in 2022 as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex continued to negotiate life in America. These are the 11 ways she’s garnered press thus far:

After a court decided that Britain’s Mail on Sunday had violated the Duchess of Sussex’s privacy, it was made public in January that she would get the nominal sum of 1 pound, or $1.22. Markle prevailed in her legal battle with the newspaper after it published a letter she wrote to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in 2018.

