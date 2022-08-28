Meghan Markle turns down Kate Middleton?

Meghan Markle, Harry ‘shouldn’t rely’ on UK love
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been accused of acting like 'primadonnas,'...
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is slated to visit the United Kingdom with Prince Harry next month and is said to have snubbed Kate Middleton and disappointed her.
According to Closer UK, the Duchess of Cambridge became unhappy after finding that Lilibet and Archie’s parents were not interested in making a visit to Prince William and her.
According to the story, Kate Middleton is looking forward to seeing Meghan Markle and is prepared to give an olive branch to the estranged royal couple in order to assist mend the breach between William and Harry.
“Kate had been tentatively looking forward to meeting up with Meghan when she and Harry came to England. She wanted to be the bigger person and extend that olive branch because she feels all this ugliness of ignoring one another has gone on for long enough,” according to the article, which cites a source.
