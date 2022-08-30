Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle wants to make “some kind of reference” to Princess Diana
Meghan Markle wants to make “some kind of reference” to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle wants to make “some kind of reference” to Princess Diana

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle wants to make “some kind of reference” to Princess Diana

Meghan Markle wants to make “some kind of reference” to Princess Diana

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle appeared to poke fun at the British media.
  • She was hunting for references to Lady Diana.
  • She spoke about her transition from the royal family exit.
Advertisement

In her most recent explosive interview, Meghan Markle appeared to poke fun at the British media and the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex was hunting for references to Lady Diana, the late Princess of Wales, when she recently spoke with US magazine The Cut about her transition from the royal family exit to her new life in Montecito.

Royal insiders are worried that Meghan’s explosive podcast and interview will overshadow the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing.

It is startling that the revelation comes only two days before the 25th anniversary of the tragic death of Diana, who tragically passed away in a vehicle accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36, according to insiders who spoke to Page Six.

One person told the newspaper, “It seems like Meghan needs there to be some type of allusion to her and Diana often.”

“However, her camp may have requested that the piece be published after the anniversary on this particular occasion. It does centre everything around Meghan,” it continued.

Advertisement

Another insider alleged that Meghan has been making it all about herself. Meghan is scheduled to broadcast the second episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetype with Mariah Carey on Tuesday, the day before the anniversary.

According to the insider, “She will have been under contract to do publicity for Spotify.” “She would not want to upset Harry because she is aware of how he feels about his mother. However, Spotify had previously stated that the podcast would launch in the late summer.

William, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, will remember Diana’s passing separately.

Also Read

Princess Diana was ‘obsessed with Camilla’
Princess Diana was ‘obsessed with Camilla’

The late Princess of Wales was "obsessed" with Camilla. Diana believed Charles...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Season 3 'Godfather of Harlem' trailer still in charge
Season 3 'Godfather of Harlem' trailer still in charge
Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Co-Stars Share Memories, about Everyday's Gift
Naya Rivera's 'Glee' Co-Stars Share Memories, about Everyday's Gift
Leah Remini responds to Kirstie’s death after years-long Scientology feud
Leah Remini responds to Kirstie’s death after years-long Scientology feud
Maren Morris' sincere motherhood quotes about raising children
Maren Morris' sincere motherhood quotes about raising children
Elisabeth Finch acknowledges that she faked her cancer diagnosis
Elisabeth Finch acknowledges that she faked her cancer diagnosis
Piers Morgan calls 'Harry&Meghan' worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Piers Morgan calls 'Harry&Meghan' worse than Keeping Up With the Kardashians'
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story