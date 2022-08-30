Meghan Markle appeared to poke fun at the British media.

In her most recent explosive interview, Meghan Markle appeared to poke fun at the British media and the royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex was hunting for references to Lady Diana, the late Princess of Wales, when she recently spoke with US magazine The Cut about her transition from the royal family exit to her new life in Montecito.

Royal insiders are worried that Meghan’s explosive podcast and interview will overshadow the 25th anniversary of Princess Diana’s passing.

It is startling that the revelation comes only two days before the 25th anniversary of the tragic death of Diana, who tragically passed away in a vehicle accident in Paris on August 31, 1997, at the age of 36, according to insiders who spoke to Page Six.

One person told the newspaper, “It seems like Meghan needs there to be some type of allusion to her and Diana often.”

“However, her camp may have requested that the piece be published after the anniversary on this particular occasion. It does centre everything around Meghan,” it continued.

Another insider alleged that Meghan has been making it all about herself. Meghan is scheduled to broadcast the second episode of her new Spotify podcast Archetype with Mariah Carey on Tuesday, the day before the anniversary.

According to the insider, “She will have been under contract to do publicity for Spotify.” “She would not want to upset Harry because she is aware of how he feels about his mother. However, Spotify had previously stated that the podcast would launch in the late summer.

William, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, will remember Diana’s passing separately.

