Meghan Markle warned not to visit Africa after ‘offensive’ statement

Meghan Markle described her son’s nursery catching fire during her Africa trip.

South Africans were outraged by her apparent disparagement of the country’s insufficient security.

One critic even urged her to never return to South Africa again.

Meghan Markle was attacked by South Africans online after recalling her son Archie’s nursery catching fire during her visit, with one critic even urging her not to return, according to Report.

The Duchess of Sussex debuted her Archetypes podcast earlier this week, discussing ‘ambitions’ with Serena Williams as a guest. During the presentation, she described how their ‘housing unit’ in Africa caught fire while Harry and her were attending to royal obligations.

“There was no smoke detector. Someone happened to just smell smoke down the hallway went in, fire extinguished,” Meghan had revealed.

South Africans, however, were outraged by Meghan’s apparent disparagement of the country’s insufficient security, as well as her reference to her apartment as a “housing unit.”

Lulama Anderson, presenter of The Snaymaan Podcast, was also critical, tweeting, “Meghan Markle doesn’t care how she portrays South Africa, she must never step foot here ever again.”

He also stated, “Optics will suggest that South Africa is not safe…”

