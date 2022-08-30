Meghan Markle warns the royal family to be careful

Meghan Markle looks forward to the reunion of Charles and Harry

Meghan Markle’s interview with The Daily Mail royal editor Rebecca English is a caustic warning to the Royal family.

“The language may be strangulated but her message is crystal clear: the Royal Family – her in-laws – had better watch their backs,” English said.

Meghan Markle’s explosive interview is a caustic warning to the Royal family.

Advertisement

“It’s interesting, I’ve never had to sign anything that restricts me from talking,” the Suits alum reveals in the interview, published.

“I’ve really made an active effort [to forgive], especially knowing that I can say anything,” she mentioned throughout the conversation.

Rebecca English, royal editor of The Daily Mail, commented on Meghan’s statements and the tone of the interview, “behaviour ranges from the unintentionally hilarious… to the downright bizarre.”

English also said, “The language may be strangulated but her message is crystal clear: the Royal Family – her in-laws – had better watch their backs. “She makes the not-so-subtle impression that her treatment by the British establishment – which she feels was different to any other member of the Royal Family in history – was because of race,” the editor added. Advertisement “It’s hard to know where to begin to unpick Meghan’s extraordinary warblings in the first leg of what promises to be an extensive publicity junket to mark her new commercial endeavours, from her Spotify podcast to a Netflix documentary,” English further told. Also Read Meghan Markle rips Nelson Mandela: ‘Tosser!’ Meghan Markle says a Lion King cast member told her that when...