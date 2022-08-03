Meghan Markle was once advised by Princess Anne about royal life

Princess Anne gave Meghan a piece of advice once.

Princess Anne once provided Meghan Markle, who lives a life of her choosing with Prince Harry in the United States, with some very sensible advice.

An expert encouraged the former Suits star to view royal life ‘as a profession’ rather than an opportunity to pursue celebrity.

Neil Sean has divulged information regarding an alleged meeting between Meghan Markle and Princess Anne when the Duchess of Sussex joined the royal family.

Prince Harry’s girlfriend “left the meeting dumbfounded” after the senior royal urged her to view royal life “as a profession” rather than an opportunity to achieve recognition.

Mr. Sean stated on his YouTube channel, “According to a very good source, Princess Anne gave very sage advice to the new royal.”

The expert went on: “I thought the recent visit together with the Queen to the Thames Hospice was wonderful. But apparently Meghan left her meeting with Princess Anne dumbfounded.”

He added: “Princess Anne reiterated this mantra, she pointed out that it wasn’t a working monarchy, it was a job, you turn up on time, you do your research, and do the duty. It’s all about the project at hand.

“She also pointed out that whatever charities you are involved in you, you needed to get involved and get immersed.”

Sean suggested Meghan Markle “didn’t take a lot of this to heart,” adding that the Duchess “did not get too involved with the National Theatre” as a patron.”