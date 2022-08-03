Meghan Markle ‘will leave’ Prince Harry without regular courtship

Meghan Markle has been chastised for her desperate need for, “constant courtship” and “renewed honeymoon periods”.

Meghan Markle has been chastised for her desperate need for, “constant courtship” and “renewed honeymoon periods.”

In her most recent interview with Express UK, astrologer Jessica Adams made this observation.

She began by confessing, “She can never be alone for long and thrives on duets, but also on duels.”

“It suits her nature to have herself and Harry against the world; it actually strengthens the marriage.”

From March 2027 to April 2035, her relationship with Harry will be put to the ultimate test.

“It’s a variation of a seven-year itch and takes seven or eight years of willpower if they’re going to make it.”

Meghan was “born for courtship and needs a constantly renewed honeymoon period – all the time.”