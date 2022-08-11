Advertisement
  • A former teacher praises Meghan Markle for her kindness and humility.
  • An acting teacher helped the Duchess of Sussex prepare for her Suits role.
  • Margie Haber talks about meeting the star while in class.
A former teacher has praised Meghan Markle for her kindness and humility.

Margie Haber, an acting teacher who helped the Duchess of Sussex prepare for her Suits role, talks about meeting the star while in class.

We never know what people will turn into, don’t we, Ms. Haber said in an interview with InStyle.

She uttered: “I’ve collaborated with several people before they were cast in major television series, including Mariska Hargitay before she was cast in Law & Order and Meghan before she was cast in Suits. Now look at her!

“She was in my class on acting for cinema and television because I was teaching it right before Suits.

“She was a genuinely beautiful lady and a talented actress, and I just assisted her in making… but had no idea what she would develop into in later life!”

Following her marriage to Prince Harry, Meghan gave up her performing career. Together with their children Archie and Lilibet, the couple now resides in California.

