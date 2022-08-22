The conflict between the Cambridges and Sussexes would erupt in the open.

Bonnie Greer, a royal pundit, forewarned that as Prince William approaches the throne, the conflict between the Cambridges and Sussexes would erupt in the open.

Greer claimed there were rumors that things were improved heading into the weekend in the channel 4 documentary series The Real Windsors.

She was quoted by the UK’s Daily Express as adding, “But we could see very clearly there were no contacts between the couples or their children while Harry and Meghan were over for that weekend.”

“The two brothers’ relationships with their spouses are not ideal.

She stated that according to William and Kate, Meghan and Harry haven’t shown regret for the harm the Oprah interview caused.

The British royal family is also anxious about Prince Harry’s impending memoir.

Following their candid interview with American TV legend Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s relationships with the family worsened.

Now, it’s also anticipated that Harry’s candid memoir would widen the gulf.

