Meghan Markle’s allegations threaten the royal family

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have waged war on their royal family.

The Duchess recently described herself as a “real-life princess” in an interview.

She has reportedly informed the royal family of her latest accusations.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who stood down as senior working royals in 2020 and relocated to America for a fresh start, seem to have waged war on their royal family.

The Duchess of Sussex, who recently sat down with The Cut’s writer Allison P. Davies for the most candid interview since her iconic tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, has reportedly informed the royal family of her latest accusations.

At the start of the interview, Prince Harry’s wife stunned the journalist by asking, “Do you want to know a secret?”

In The Cut, Ms Davis writes, “In the lull in conversation, Meghan turns to me and leans forward to ask in a conspiratorial hush, ‘Do you want to know a secret?’

In a recent interview, the Duchess described herself as a “real-life princess,” adding that girls had the “potential to construct a life bigger than any fairy tale.”

Meghan went on to say, “I don’t mean that in terms of ‘You could marry a prince one day. I mean you can find love. You can find happiness. You can be up against what could feel like the greatest obstacle and then you can find happiness again.”

She also spoke about how two families were ripped apart. She also described Prince Harry’s connection with his father, her son Archie, and her profound affection for Harry.

According to Allison P. Davies of The Cut, who interviewed Meghan, the Duchess is “still extremely conscious” of her royal position despite her high-profile departure from the Royal Family.

However, Meghan Markle has come under criticism for her remarks, with several royal experts, stating that royal status is “earned” rather than “given.” Mr Brazier said in a tweet, “Princess Anne is a ‘real life princess’. In that she turns out to hundreds of mundane, low-profile events every year. Royal status is not awarded – it is earned. Meghan’s idea of being a ‘real life princess’ is a corruption of this vision; with no place for duty.”

