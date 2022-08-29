Meghan Markle’s close friend describes her as “wonderful”

Delfina Blaquier is an Argentine photojournalist and the wife of Nacho Figueras.

She called Meghan Markle “amazing” during an interview with Hello magazine.

The socialite previously referred to the duchess as a “sister”.

Meghan Markle’s close friend, Delfina Blaquier, an Argentine photojournalist and the wife of Nacho Figueras, described Meghan Markle as “amazing.”

During an interview with sources, the socialite discussed her friendship with the Suits star.

The four-parent mother stated, “She is so wonderful and strong. Stronger than she knows. I love being around my friends, and I will always support her.”

Blaquier previously referred to the duchess as a “sister” because she enjoys sharing “thrills, hikes, and just more chill time” with her.

This happened after her husband discussed Prince Harry’s friendship with Meghan during a recent charity polo match in Colorado.

This happened after her husband discussed Prince Harry's friendship with Meghan during a recent charity polo match in Colorado.

"I have known him for so long and he has always wanted someone to love and marry and have a family with, so it makes me so happy to see them happy and with two beautiful children," he stated.