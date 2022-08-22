Meghan Markle has been developing a great reputation in the United States.

A prominent foreign policy expert dismisses the Duchess of Sussex’s ambition.

She had “zero chance” of ever doing so.

Since stepping down from key royal tasks with their historic Megxit in 2020, Meghan Markle has been developing a great reputation in the United States.

A prominent foreign policy expert, however, has dismissed the Duchess of Sussex’s ambition to maybe run for president of the United States and stated that she had “zero chance” of ever doing so.

Meghan, 41, has announced her desire to run for the office of US president. Since coming to California with her husband, Prince Harry, and their children, Meghan has made a number of interventions in US politics.

Nile Gardiner, a foreign policy specialist based in Washington, recently asserted, “If Meghan Markle believes she might become president of the United States, she is obviously extremely naive, according to express.co.uk.

The fact that her name is being brought up in these meetings, according to Gardiner, a former advisor to the late Lady Margaret Thatcher, shows how desperate the American left is right now.

“Meghan Markle wouldn’t be a credible candidate for the presidency and would be a colossal failure, he said.

Added he, “She would have no chance of becoming president of the United States because she is completely unqualified. The American public would consider her a funny candidate if she ever decided to run for president of the United States.

Earlier this year, a source close to the duchess claimed that Meghan “She is extremely serious about running in the 2028 elections because she is confident she would be a tremendous success in politics.

