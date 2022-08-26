Meghan Markle’s ex-staff have WhatsApp group called Sussex Survivors

Claims about Meghan Markle allegedly “bashing” her royal staff are resurfacing.

The Enemy Brothers explores the claim in a new documentary.

Buckingham Palace refused to make an inquiry into Meghan’s bullying claims public.

Advertisement

Following accusations from multiple royal aides and experts documenting the flight of workers when Meghan Markle joined the family, claims concerning Meghan Markle allegedly “bashing” her royal staff are resurfacing.

According to the documentary Red Line: William and Harry, The Enemy Brothers, some royals were reportedly forced to resign from their employment in the Royal Household as a result of Meghan’s extreme bullying of the staff, according to sources.

“There was undoubtedly a flurry of resignations among Meghan Markle’s staff during 2018,” the narrator said.

The program continued, “Former members have even established an informal association they referred to as the Sussex Survivors’ Club. A few of them are still traumatized.

The investigative piece was published shortly after Buckingham Palace refused to make the results of an inquiry into Meghan’s bullying claims public.

Also Read Royals cast Meghan Markle as ‘the bad guy’ because she’s self-made The Duchess of Sussex "intimated" the royal household. She could issue one...