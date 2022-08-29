Meghan Markle’s ‘false narrative’ irritated the queen

Meghan Markle allegedly ‘frustrated’ the Queen and others with her assertions.

Queen reportedly requests that the Suits alum “just stop with the false story”.

Meghan’s podcast Archetypes premiered on Wednesday.

Meghan Markle allegedly ‘frustrated’ the Queen and others with her assertions that the royal family was ‘stifling’ her.

Wednesday’s premiere of Meghan’s podcast Archetypes featured a weak attempt at the royal customs.

An insider revealed to New Idea how the Palace felt about the Spotify podcast, saying: “The Queen and her family are, quite properly, quite annoyed by this idea that the family stifled Meghan as a woman.

“Nothing is more false than it is. Before deciding she no longer wanted it, she was warmly welcomed and given all the assistance in the world, the insider stated.

The 96-year-old reportedly requests that the Suits alum “just stop with the false story.”

“The source continued, “The Queen finds the whole thing tedious, and you can bet she’ll sit them down for a good talking to if Meghan and Harry visit with her when they’re in the UK in a couple of weeks.

