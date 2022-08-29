Meghan Markle’s ‘false narrative’ left the Queen ‘frustrated’

Meghan Markle’s comments about the royals ‘suffocating’ her allegedly left the Queen ‘frustrated’.

The 96-year-old reportedly wants the Suits alum to ‘stop with the false narrative’.

Meghan took a subtle dig at royal tradition in her podcast Archetypes.

Meghan Markle’s comments about the royals ‘suffocating’ her allegedly left the Queen and others ‘frustrated.’

Meghan took a subtle jab at royal tradition in the debut episode of her podcast Archetypes on Wednesday.

A source revealed the Palace’s response to the Spotify podcast, “The Queen and her family are, rightly, very frustrated by this narrative that the family stifled Meghan as a woman.”

“Nothing could be further from the truth. She was welcomed warmly and given all the support in the world before she decided she didn’t want it anymore,” the source added.

The 96-year-old, according to the source, wants the Suits alum to “just stop with the false narrative.”

The 96-year-old, according to the source, wants the Suits alum to "just stop with the false narrative."

"The Queen finds the whole thing tiresome, and if Meghan and Harry visit with her when they're in the UK in a couple of weeks, you can bet she'll sit them down for a good talking to," the source claimed.

