Meghan Markle’s half-brother, Sussex, Thomas Markle Jr., has chastised her and Prince Harry for their involvement in American politics.

Meghan and Harry, according to Markle Jr., should “stay out of politics.”

He also chastised Meghan for failing to contact their father, Thomas Markle Sr., after he was hospitalised after suffering a stroke.

On Monday, he discussed his thoughts on the GB News show.

“The Sussexes need to stick to rescue chickens in Motecito and stay out of politics,” he stated.

Meghan’s brother also mocked Prince Harry’s UN speech, in which he discussed climate change, the repeal of Roe v Wade in the United States, and the invasion of Ukraine.

He told, “You’re going to a memorial for Mandela at the UN building which is an open invitation to anybody in the general public and then you start talking world peace and politics which has nothing to do with anything there at that point.”