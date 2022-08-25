Advertisement
Meghan Markle's insults of Prince Harry draw criticism







  • Meghan Markle comes under criticism.
  • She allegedly smacks Prince Harry.
  • Critic Angela Levin made this assertion.
With a number of surprising admissions, Meghan Markle has come under criticism for allegedly ‘smacking’ Prince Harry.

In an interview with MailOnline, royal novelist and critic Angela Levin made this assertion.

She began by saying, “If she hadn’t married a prince, she would still be a D-list celebrity.”

She compares herself to them [Serena Williams and the upcoming podcast guest Mariah Carey], but they have accomplished great things and overcame adversity, whereas she married a prince and blew a lot of money.

She believed being ambitious was common, and it wasn’t until she started dating Harry that she realised this was unwelcome. Oh my goodness, that’s a jab to the Royal Family and a slap at Harry.

“The Royal Family is about ambition, sense of responsibility, and generosity. It is not about getting to the top. Why is everything so hard for her?”

“she won’t accept her situation and try to make the best of it.

“When others couldn’t, she could afford a nanny.

She has asserted that people will see the true her; hence, she needs to support her claim of ambition.

