Meghan Markle’s interview “was worse than a crime”

  • Lady Antonia Fraser receives criticism from Meghan Markle’s supporters.
  • She receives for her remarks regarding the Duchess.
  • Lady Antonia says, being on Oprah Winfrey was a mistake rather than a crime.
Lady Antonia Fraser has received criticism from Meghan Markle’s supporters for her remarks regarding the Duchess.

According to Lady Antonia, being on Oprah Winfrey was a mistake rather than a crime, which she admitted to the Telegraph.

I just want her to stop talking in vain. Prince Harry as well. Prince Andrew is also. As opposed to reading anything else about Prince Harry, I’d rather to see another image taken by the Duchess of Cambridge.

In response to the author’s advice to Prince Harry’s wife, the Sussex team did not hold back. One user, @yayamathildem, tweeted: “That interview was and will always be successful, because you all continue talking about it.”

Congratulations to Prince Harry and Princess Meghan. And they haven’t even mentioned 1% of how much terrible what actually occurred behind closed doors was.

@kenneth80376479, another user, advised Lady Fraser to “leave them alone” and to “stop meddling in other people’s lives.”

The third one added that Lady Fraser “is upset that Oprah was selected for that exclusive interview instead of her”

In their first candid interview with the US TV host after standing down as senior working royals, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry levelled serious accusations at a number of senior members of the Royal Family.

