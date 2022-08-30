Meghan Markle discussed her life in the royal family.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Meghan Markle discussed her life in the royal family and the reasons behind her decision not to share her children’s images with UK media outlets. During the conversation, she also took aim at the British press. The release of Archie’s photo was something that was expected of a royal, but the Duchess of Sussex spoke out about her choice.

Markle explained her choice by saying, “Why would I share a photo of my child before I can share it with the people who adore my child with the very people who are calling my children the N-word? I’ll play that game when you explain to me why that makes sense.”

As a member of the royal family, the Duchess of Sussex has access to social media, although she and Prince Harry did not initially have power over the @KensingtonRoyal Instagram account they shared with Prince William and Kate Middleton.

She went on to say that Prince Harry and she decided against playing the “exchange game” when the pair deleted their @Sussexroyal Instagram account.

Although Markle previously admitted during her Oprah interview that social media bullying was the reason Harry and her stopped using social media, the Duchess of Sussex has recently teased her return to Instagram.

The Duchess of Sussex spoke to women from the entertainment, sports, and other industries for her new podcast, Archetypes, which was just released on Spotify. In it, she will highlight the barriers that women have overcome to accomplish.

