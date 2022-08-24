Meghan Markle’s latest allegation is a blow to Harry and the Family

Meghan Markle thought it was normal to be ambitious until she started dating Prince Harry, according to talk show commentator Angela Levin.

“She obviously did not want to listen” to what Harry told her about life in the Royal Family, said Ms Levin.

Meghan Markle stated she didn’t “ever recall personally experiencing the negative connotation behind the term ambitious until I began dating my now husband.”

Angela said that the Royal Family values ambition “in the sense of responsibility and giving” rather than “getting to the top.”

“The royal author went on, “She thought it was normal to be ambitious and only when she started dating Harry did she realise that it was not welcomed.”

“My goodness, that is a smack at Harry and a punch to the Royal Family. Harry told her about life in the Royal Family, but she obviously did not want to listen,” stated the commentator.

Ms Levin also chastised Meghan for claiming on the show that she had to go to South Africa because there was a fire in Archie’s room.

Meghan was upset that she had to go on another royal engagement in South Africa after hearing there was a fire in baby Archie’s nursery, she said on Twitter on Wednesday. It’s unpleasant to hear, but as an actor, she understands that the show must go on. Fortunately, he wasn’t present, but it’s remarkable that it was never released to the press.

