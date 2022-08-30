Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan Markle’s ‘lost’ relationship claims sadden Prince Charles
Meghan Markle’s ‘lost’ relationship claims sadden Prince Charles

Meghan Markle’s ‘lost’ relationship claims sadden Prince Charles

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan Markle’s ‘lost’ relationship claims sadden Prince Charles

Meghan Markle’s ‘lost’ relationship claims sadden Prince Charles

Advertisement
  • Meghan Markle’s interview with The Cut sparked a lot of attention.
  • Prince Charles is said to be ‘saddened’ if his son’s relationship with Harry ends.
  • “The Prince of Wales loves both his sons,” a source close to the prince said.
Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s recent claims that the Future King’s relationship with his son Prince Harry is ‘lost’ are said to have ‘saddened’ Prince Charles.

During a recent interview with The Cut magazine, the Duchess of Sussex sparked a frenzy with her remarks about her husband’s bond with Charles.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she revealed to the publication.

In response to the interview, an insider close to Charles told The Mirror that the Prince of Wales would be saddened if his relationship with Harry ended.

According to the source, “The Prince of Wales loves both his sons.”

Meanwhile, the shocking interview has generated a lot of buzzes, with the Duchess commenting on her return to Instagram and forgiving the Royal Family.

Advertisement

“Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram,” she said in the interview. “It was a big adjustment – a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she said.

Also Read

Meghan Markle promises a documentary on her “love story”
Meghan Markle promises a documentary on her “love story”

Meghan hinted that the couple might be working on a documentary. It...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Delnaaz Irani requests people to give her work
Delnaaz Irani requests people to give her work
Janhvi Kapoor is buying a house, Paparazzi ask her for a party
Janhvi Kapoor is buying a house, Paparazzi ask her for a party
Jeetendra got scolded by his dad when he wanted to go back home
Jeetendra got scolded by his dad when he wanted to go back home
Season 2 trailer for 'Alice in Borderland' shows higher stakes
Season 2 trailer for 'Alice in Borderland' shows higher stakes
Shilpa Shetty posts video of Christmas decoration in her restaurant
Shilpa Shetty posts video of Christmas decoration in her restaurant
Eva B applauded for attending show in traditional Baloch attire
Eva B applauded for attending show in traditional Baloch attire
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story