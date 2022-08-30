Meghan Markle’s ‘lost’ relationship claims sadden Prince Charles

Meghan Markle’s interview with The Cut sparked a lot of attention.

Prince Charles is said to be ‘saddened’ if his son’s relationship with Harry ends.

“The Prince of Wales loves both his sons,” a source close to the prince said.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle’s recent claims that the Future King’s relationship with his son Prince Harry is ‘lost’ are said to have ‘saddened’ Prince Charles.

During a recent interview with The Cut magazine, the Duchess of Sussex sparked a frenzy with her remarks about her husband’s bond with Charles.

“Harry said to me, ‘I lost my dad in this process.’ It doesn’t have to be the same for them as it was for me, but that’s his decision,” she revealed to the publication.

In response to the interview, an insider close to Charles told The Mirror that the Prince of Wales would be saddened if his relationship with Harry ended.

According to the source, “The Prince of Wales loves both his sons.”

Meanwhile, the shocking interview has generated a lot of buzzes, with the Duchess commenting on her return to Instagram and forgiving the Royal Family.

Advertisement

“Do you want to know a secret? I’m getting back…on Instagram,” she said in the interview. “It was a big adjustment – a huge adjustment to go from that kind of autonomy to a different life,” she said. Also Read Meghan Markle promises a documentary on her “love story” Meghan hinted that the couple might be working on a documentary. It...