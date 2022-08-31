Meghan Markle’s ‘pathological’ Archie accusations

Advertisement
Articles
  • Meghan Markle has been chastised for making speculative claims about Archie’s potential school life “if he were in the UK”, and called her a fantasist.
  • Robert Jobson, author of ‘William At 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch,’ also joined in.

Meghan Markle has been chastised for making speculative claims about Archie’s potential school life “if he were in the UK.

The assertion drew massive outrage when Meghan revealed her anxieties about the UK and how “if Archie were in school in the UK, she’d never be able to do school pickup and drop-off without it being a royal photo call with a press pen of 40 people snapping pictures.”

At the time, writer Allison P. Davis reported Meghan stating, “‘Sorry, I have a problem with that. That doesn’t make me obsessed with privacy. That makes me a strong and good parent protecting my child’.”

The royal reporter, Richard Palmer, reacted angrily to the charges, writing on Twitter, “I’m afraid Meghan is a fantasist if she believes this would be a daily occurrence in the UK, where the @ipsonews code has strict rules about treatment of children in education.”

Robert Jobson, author of ‘William At 40: The Making of a Modern Monarch,’ also joined in.

He said, “I am beginning to think she actually believes her own #MeganTruths – It’s almost pathological. What is very sad is she knows some people will believe this nonsense. This would be a clear breach of @ipsonews.”

Also Read

Meghan Markle said Archie’s fire would hurt ‘South Africa’ She bolted in
Meghan Markle said Archie’s fire would hurt ‘South Africa’ She bolted in

Meghan Markle went back to her house to check on Archie after...

