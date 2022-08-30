Meghan Markle’s podcast “will finish in tears”

Prince Harry is worried about the debut of the Spotify podcast Archetypes.

He is worried about how Meghan’s podcast may affect his family.

The Archetypes would allegedly “end in tears,” they say.

Advertisement

According to reports, Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s husband Prince Harry is worried about the debut of the Spotify podcast Archetypes.

The Duke of Sussex is apparently worried about how Meghan’s podcast may affect his family, according to a story by Now to Love’s Woman’s Day.

The Archetypes would allegedly “end in tears” for Lilibet and Archie parents, according to the story, which cited people close to the Suits star and Harry.

According to a source close to the situation, “Harry is concerned about how it will all turn out considering that they have had several embarrassing failures since going it alone, and there are worries within their team that this could be another one.”

A British newspaper’s allegation that Spotify must be wondering if they’ve spent their money properly has reportedly led Prince Harry to ponder whether it’s all been worth it as well.

Serena Williams served as the podcast’s first guest when Meghan Markle debuted it last week.

Advertisement

Also Read Prince Harry was meant to be on Meghan Markle’s podcast Prince Harry was meant to be a part of Meghan Markle's new...