Edition: English
Edition: English

Meghan Markle’s ‘Selfish’ ‘victimhood is limitless’ Imagine

  • Meghan Markle’s podcast has drawn criticism from Piers Morgan.
  • Comments were made about Archie’s near-death experience in the royal nursery.
  • Piers accused her of painting the Queen as a ‘tyrant’ and called her ‘shameless and pathetic’.
Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast has drawn even more ire from critics, following comments about Archie’s near-death experience.

Piers Morgan, the critic in question, responded on Twitter by pointing out, “He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed.”

In the tweet Piers even went on to accuse her of painting the Queen as a ‘tyrant’ and continued, “Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance?”

He slammed the Duchess before finishing, claiming,

“Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It’s shameless & pathetic.”

Check it out below

The fire started from a heater inside the housing unit nursery, where the couple had left Archie down for sleep during their 2019 African vacation.

