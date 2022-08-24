Meghan Markle’s ‘Selfish’ ‘victimhood is limitless’ Imagine

Meghan Markle defends anti-Firm remarks: ‘No one forced her!’
Meghan Markle has been chastised for claiming she was 'forced' to participate...
Meghan Markle’s Archetypes podcast has drawn even more ire from critics, following comments about Archie’s near-death experience.
Piers Morgan, the critic in question, responded on Twitter by pointing out, “He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed.”
In the tweet Piers even went on to accuse her of painting the Queen as a ‘tyrant’ and continued, “Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance?”
He slammed the Duchess before finishing, claiming,
“Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them. It’s shameless & pathetic.”
He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed. Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance? Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them.
It’s shameless & pathetic. https://t.co/Gu8dWatmjZ
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 23, 2022
The fire started from a heater inside the housing unit nursery, where the couple had left Archie down for sleep during their 2019 African vacation.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.