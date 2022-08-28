Serena Williams to compete in her final tournament alongside sister Venus.

Serena announced her retirement earlier this month.

The pair have gained wildcard entries for this year’s US Open.

Advertisement

Serena Williams, who made news for her presence in Meghan Markle’s new podcast, is scheduled to compete in her last event alongside Venus Williams.

The curtain will come down on one of the greatest careers in sports history. The US Open will give a perfect venue for Williams’ farewell performance in the company of the Duchess of Sussex, who will be alongside her pal throughout her emotional game, according to a source.

Williams made the announcement earlier this month that she will “evolve away from tennis” after this year’s US Open, saying that she has “never liked the word retirement.”

Now that the tournament has begun, Serena is demonstrating that she will go out with a bang, exactly as she began her career over two decades ago, with none other than her sister Venus Williams at her side.

The two tennis legends have gained wildcard entries and will compete in the women’s doubles competition together. It is the first time the two sisters have competed in a major together since the 2018 French Open.

The doubles draw will begin on Wednesday, August 31, but the mom-of-one’s first singles match will be on Monday against Danka Kovinic. Meanwhile, Venus, who has yet to reveal her retirement intentions, will compete on Tuesday against Alison Van Uytvanck.

Advertisement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry’s wife, is scheduled to attend the major celebration of her buddy Williams, who had consulted the Sussex about his retirement.

Also Read Meghan Markle is “expected” to accompany Serena Williams at the US Open Meghan Markle's eagerly anticipated Archetypes podcast releases. Markle supported her friend, tennis...