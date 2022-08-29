Meghan Markle’s Spotify podcast ‘confuses’ Prince Harry

Prince Harry is reportedly confused about his wife’s new podcast.

Experts have criticized Meghan for her words in the episode.

He doesn’t know why she would be so ready to expose herself.

After Meghan Markle managed to garner unfavorable coverage after just the premiere episode, Prince Harry is allegedly undecided about his wife’s new Spotify podcast Archetypes.

In an interview with Woman’s Day, a source close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed what Prince Harry thought of Meghan’s debut podcast episode, saying: “Harry must know there’s a high risk they’ll be left red-faced, here.”

“He doesn’t know why she would be so ready to expose herself, him, and their children to public teasing.” Another insider stated, “If Harry had his way, he would prefer the kids weren’t a part of this podcast.

According to a source who spoke with the site, “Harry is concerned about how it will all turn out because they’ve had some embarrassing fails since they went it alone, and there are fears within their crew that this could be another one.”

Serena Williams appeared as a guest on the inaugural edition of Meghan’s Spotify podcast, which debuted last week. Experts have criticised Meghan for her words in the episode, which has drawn heavy criticism.

