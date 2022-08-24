Meghan portrays Queen as tyrant

Baby Archie’s near-death experience is discussed.

Her brand-new podcast is released.

Meghan Markle has drawn criticism from some quarters.

Advertisement

Following her discussion of baby Archie’s near-death experience on her brand-new podcast, Archetypes, Meghan Markle has drawn criticism from some quarters.

He wasn’t even in the room, and nobody was harmed, the critic in issue, Piers Morgan, noted in his Twitter response.

Piers even went so far as to call the Queen a “tyrant” in the tweet, asking, “Can you picture the Queen grumbling about having to an engagement in this situation?”

He attacked the Duchess before calling her out, saying, “Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her appetite to trash the royals while generating $$$ from them. It’s pitiful and shameless.

He wasn’t even in the room & nobody was harmed. Can you imagine the Queen whining about having to an an engagement in this circumstance? Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her thirst to trash the royals whilst making $$$ from them.

It’s shameless & pathetic. https://t.co/Gu8dWatmjZ Advertisement — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 23, 2022





Also Read Queen Elizabeth does not prioritize UK visit Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to travel to the UK....