Meghan portrays Queen as tyrant

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are scheduled to travel to the UK....
Following her discussion of baby Archie’s near-death experience on her brand-new podcast, Archetypes, Meghan Markle has drawn criticism from some quarters.
He wasn’t even in the room, and nobody was harmed, the critic in issue, Piers Morgan, noted in his Twitter response.
Piers even went so far as to call the Queen a “tyrant” in the tweet, asking, “Can you picture the Queen grumbling about having to an engagement in this situation?”
He attacked the Duchess before calling her out, saying, “Markle’s victimhood knows no bounds, nor does her appetite to trash the royals while generating $$$ from them. It’s pitiful and shameless.
