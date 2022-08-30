Meghan Markle is at last speaking out about her contentious divorce.

Meghan Markle is at last speaking out about her contentious divorce from the Royal Family in 2020 with husband Prince Harry.

The couple currently resides in Montecito, California. In her most recent explosive interview with The Cut, Meghan revealed information about how Prince Harry felt about leaving his family behind and relocating to the US with Meghan.

Meghan said in response to Allison P. Davis’ question about if Prince Harry ever “feels lonely” given that he lives far from his family: “Well, look, we’re both developing community… I had no pals in this area.

In a later part of the interview, Meghan also compared herself and Prince Harry to “salt and pepper,” which, in her opinion, are always compatible.

“We’re like salt and pepper,” she said. We constantly move together.

