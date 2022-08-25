Meghan Markle was disobeying her obligations.

Because Meghan Markle was disobeying her obligations as a member of the royal family, an analyst claims that she felt targeted by her ambitious nature.

In the first episode of her podcast, the Duchess of Sussex told Serena, a guest, that she had received jeers for being “ambitious.”

Expert Justin Sylvester has already commented on her remark, saying: “Meghan admitted she did not feel this way when she was an actress. When she first started dating her future husband, she thought that people were criticising her for being ambitious.

But I believe the reason is that she assumed a position that was so well defined and had existed for centuries that when she decided to step into it and make changes at her own pace, someone said, “No, no, no, there is a pecking order.

“And this is how it takes place. Getting a corporate job is like trying to submit a fresh idea to the board as an assistant and getting the response “Woah, you are too ambitious.”

“They are going to stop you, man or lady.”

When you become the want to princess, that will always be the case, according to comedian Kym Whitley.

“There is, flat out, judgement everywhere.

“Everyone will be asking, ‘Who is this?’ Who is pursuing our Prince? She is also of mixed race. Never has that occurred.

So, they said, “I believe all of that was on her since there are many actresses, but how many princesses are there?”

