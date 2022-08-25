Meghan will take notes from Kate about the royal family’s ambition

Meghan Markle is ambitious to become a member of the royal family.

It is being drilled into her.

It is actually a “feeling of duty.”

The ‘ambition’ of Meghan Markle to become a member of the royal family is being drilled into her.

The Duchess of Sussex is informed that it is actually a “feeling of duty” that ensures survival with the Queen and her staff—a strategy that Kate Middleton successfully adopted.

Angela Levin, the anchor of TalkTV, says: “The problem is that despite having received every conceivable offer of assistance and support, she was still unable to adequately serve the Commonwealth.

“But in the Royal Family, happiness is not achieved via ambition. It’s an obligation. It’s a sense of cooperation. It’s a feeling of backing the Queen.

“She doesn’t go there to flaunt her wit. She has behaved somewhat covertly, Catherine.”

“Catherine has done miracles with her charity, assisting with mental health concerns and also talking about very young children,” said Ms. Levy. “If you catch them young and help their mothers, then it makes a great impact to the community.

