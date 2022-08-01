Advertisement
Articles
  • Thomas Markle, the father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has shown his true affection for Archie and Lilibet.
  • The Duchess of Sussex received a bouquet of red roses from her father, Thomas Markle.
  • Two yellow roses were also included in the floral arrangement for Lilibet and Archie.
Thomas Markle, the father of Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle, has shown his true affection for Archie and Lilibet.

The Duchess of Sussex received a bouquet of red roses from her father, Thomas Markle, on the occasion of her 40th birthday, according to the Daily Star.

Two yellow roses were also included in the floral arrangement for Lilibet and Archie.

Because the father-daughter duo has not talked since Meghan Markle’s wedding to the Duke of Sussex in 2018, Thomas Markle has never met Meghan and Prince Harry’s children.

He further asserted that when he attempted to send Meghan a flower for her 40th birthday last year, he was ignored and received no answer.

“I wished her a happy birthday and happier days ahead, but I haven’t heard back,” Meghan’s father, who is 78, told the GB News.

August 4 will mark Meghan’s 41st birthday.

Meghan and Thomas apparently split up when he was discovered allegedly faking paparazzi photos for money just days before her wedding to Prince Harry, according to Newsweek.

