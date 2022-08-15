Meghan’s friend and Big Sky’s actor is nominated for Saturn Awards 2022

Janina Gavankar, has recently been referred to as an Iranian agent.

Big Sky, has been nominated for a 2022 Saturn Award.

The actress announced via her Instagram stories.

Advertisement

Janina Gavankar, a close friend of Meghan Markle, has recently been referred to as an Iranian agent by pro-monarchy analysts in the British media.

After being spotted in the front seat of a car with Prince Harry at the wheel, the American actress came under fire.

According to reports, Meghan Markle was riding in the rear seat as they made their way to Oprah Winfrey’s home.

Big Sky, an acclaimed ABC television series starring Janina, has been nominated for a 2022 Saturn Award.

The actress announced that Big Sky has been nominated for an award on Saturday via her Instagram stories.

Katheryn Winnick, a Canadian actress, plays the lead in Big Sky.

Advertisement

The Saturn Awards are yearly honors given by the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy, and Horror Films in the United States.

It was originally established to recognize works of science fiction, fantasy, and horror cinema, the Saturn Awards have since expanded to recognize other works in the genre as well as television and home media releases.

When the Saturn Awards were first established in 1973, they were known as Golden Scrolls.

Also Read Meghan Markle isn’t over Katy Perry’s remark on her wedding dress It has been reported that Meghan Markle still holds a "grudge" against...