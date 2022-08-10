Meghan’s friend releases previously unreleased image from the royal family

A stunning BTS photo from Meghan Markle’s time as a working royal is released.

Prince Harry and Meghan commissioned the 43-year-old photographer Misan Harriman to capture their likenesses.

He posted a candid photo he had taken of Meghan to commemorate her 41st birthday on social media.

Advertisement

A stunning behind-the-scenes photo from Meghan Markle’s time as a working royal has been published by a longtime friend and photographer.

Prince Harry and Meghan have in the past commissioned the 43-year-old photographer Misan Harriman to capture their likenesses.

And last week, he posted a candid photo he had taken of Meghan to commemorate her 41st birthday on social media.

It depicts Meghan getting ready to take the stage at the One Young World summit’s opening ceremony in London’s Royal Albert Hall.

The well-known photographer added a heart emoji and the remark, “Wishing you the happiest of birthdays Meghan,” to the snap.

Also Read Prince Harry’s friend is writing a book "Finding Freedom" is a biography of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. It...

Advertisement

Misan previously said he termed the photograph “The Arrival” and posted a black and white version of the picture.

Although it’s unclear how Misan and Meghan became friends, it’s assumed that they were from the beginning of her romance with Harry.

He was picked to take the photo of Meghan, Harry, and Archie in February of last year, which revealed the family was expecting Lilibet.

Meghan is shown in the black-and-white shot lying on Harry’s lap with her hand on her growing baby bump.

During the coronavirus outbreak, the photographer took the portrait of the Californian couple remotely from his iPad in London.

Also Read Prince Harry is preparing to write a memoir that will be a shock drop Controversial memoir will be published as part of a "shrewd pre-publication approach....