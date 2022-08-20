Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Meghan’s mother Doria is more familiar with Lilibet and Archie than Queen Elizabeth
Meghan’s mother Doria is more familiar with Lilibet and Archie than Queen Elizabeth

Meghan’s mother Doria is more familiar with Lilibet and Archie than Queen Elizabeth

Articles
Advertisement
Meghan’s mother Doria is more familiar with Lilibet and Archie than Queen Elizabeth

Meghan’s mother Doria is more familiar with Lilibet and Archie than Queen Elizabeth

Advertisement
  • Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, live closer to their grandmother Doria Ragland.
  • Doria lives less than two hours’ drive from the Sussexes’ Los Angeles residence.

Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, live closer to their grandmother Doria Ragland, who lives less than two hours’ drive from the Sussexes’ Los Angeles residence.

Advertisement

According to reports, Meghan’s mother frequently travels to Montecito to see her two young grandkids and has a close relationship with them.

As they reside hundreds of miles away from the 96-year-old monarch, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not very familiar with their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. They hardly ever use Zoom to contact her.

After moving from the UK to the US in 2020, Harry and Meghan bought Montecito residence, but Doria already owned a home in Los Angeles that she acquired in 2011.

Some royal admirers believe that Doria looks after Archie and Lilibet while Harry and Meghan are away and also that she enjoys spending time with the children.

Since she lives only a few hours’ drive away from her grandchildren, Lilibet and Archie’s grandmother can visit the Sussexes every day. The stunning property owned by Doria looks like it belongs to a vacation spot.

Also Read

Prince Harry was forced to criticize Royal Family in public
Prince Harry was forced to criticize Royal Family in public

Prince Harry is being pressured to reveal more information about the firm...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Royal Family News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story