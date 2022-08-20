Meghan’s mother Doria is more familiar with Lilibet and Archie than Queen Elizabeth

Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana, the children of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, live closer to their grandmother Doria Ragland.

Doria lives less than two hours’ drive from the Sussexes’ Los Angeles residence.

According to reports, Meghan’s mother frequently travels to Montecito to see her two young grandkids and has a close relationship with them.

As they reside hundreds of miles away from the 96-year-old monarch, the children of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not very familiar with their great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth II. They hardly ever use Zoom to contact her.

After moving from the UK to the US in 2020, Harry and Meghan bought Montecito residence, but Doria already owned a home in Los Angeles that she acquired in 2011.

Some royal admirers believe that Doria looks after Archie and Lilibet while Harry and Meghan are away and also that she enjoys spending time with the children.

Since she lives only a few hours’ drive away from her grandchildren, Lilibet and Archie’s grandmother can visit the Sussexes every day. The stunning property owned by Doria looks like it belongs to a vacation spot.

