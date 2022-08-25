Meghan’s podcast to spark another spat between Eminem and Nick Cannon?

Mariah Carey will be featured on Meghan’s upcoming Archetypes podcast.

It is a component of the Sussexes’ massive Spotify deal.

Carey wed Nick Cannon in 2008, and their divorce was finally finalized in 2016.

The main cause of the conflict between Eminem and Nick Cannon has been Mariah.

In numerous diss recordings, both have bashed one another.

In 2001, Eminem dated Mariah for roughly six months before breaking up amicably. Ever since, he has been critical of her, especially in the diss song The Warning.

Their conflict dates back more than ten years. The main source of contention between them was Cannon’s association with Mariah Carey, his ex-wife, whom Em frequently disparaged.

Since Eminem last attacked Nick, his supporters have begun to speculate whether Meghan Markle and Mariah Carey’s exchange on the podcast will result in yet another conflict between them.

The long-awaited Archetypes podcast by Meghan Markel, which tells the amazing true tales of women from different generations who overcame stereotypes, has just made its debut on Spotify. In this new series, the Duchess of Sussex explores the labels that seek to limit women’s potential.

Serena Williams and Meghan discuss ambition, how they both balance motherhood, and her progress in the first episode. Professor Laura Kray from UC Berkeley joined the discussion as well.

