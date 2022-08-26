Mehar Bano sets internet on fire with her bold video

Mehar Bano’s recent dance video has sparked outrage.
Mehar Bano is a Pakistani actress, model, and filmmaker who is young,...
Mehar Bano is a rising talent, who showcased her range in the wildly popular drama series “Meray Paas Tum Hou.” The 28-year-old celebrity makes a strong, sassy fashion statement.
The Churails starlet enchanted her followers this time around with her sense of style and clothing selections as she posted some BTS videos from her shooting schedule.
The Darling actor transformed her appearance with long hair and gorgeous makeup for the latest viral video, leaving her devoted fan base in awe.
AdvertisementAdvertisementView this post on InstagramAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisementAdvertisement
Advertisement
On the work front, Meher Bano has participated in a number of drama serials, but it was her role as “Zubaida” in the well-known online series “Churails” that made her a household name.
Catch all the Entertainment News, Lollywood News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.