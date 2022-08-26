Mehar Bano sets internet on fire with her bold video

Mehar Bano starred in the popular online drama series “Meray Paas Tum Hou”.

The Churails starlet enchanted her followers this time around with her sartorial choices.

The 28-year-old makes a strong, sassy fashion statement in the viral video.

Mehar Bano is a rising talent, who showcased her range in the wildly popular drama series “Meray Paas Tum Hou.” The 28-year-old celebrity makes a strong, sassy fashion statement.

The Churails starlet enchanted her followers this time around with her sense of style and clothing selections as she posted some BTS videos from her shooting schedule.

The Darling actor transformed her appearance with long hair and gorgeous makeup for the latest viral video, leaving her devoted fan base in awe.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mehar Bano (@meharbano)

On the work front, Meher Bano has participated in a number of drama serials, but it was her role as “Zubaida” in the well-known online series “Churails” that made her a household name.

