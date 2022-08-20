Advertisement
  • Mehrub Moiz Awan’s removal from TEDx panel sparks social media debate
  • The removal of Dr. Mehrub Moiz from the TEDx conference speaker lineup made news.
  • The situation worsened when fashion designer Maria B praised the International School of Lahore for dismissing the trans campaigner.
  • Some people have shown support for Dr.Mehrub while others have taken the other side.
Mehrub Moiz is a well-known trans activist and social media influencer, and is a well-known member of the Khwajasira community. Because she is a researcher and policy analyst by trade, she has never been afraid to say what she thinks on social media.

The removal of Dr. Mehrub from the TEDx conference speaker lineup that was planned to take place at the International School Lahore today made news (August 20).

In addition, the situation worsened and gave rise to an open discussion when fashion designer Maria B praised the International School of Lahore for dismissing the trans campaigner.

“International School Lahore, Maria B, and hateful and evil bigots like these so-called doctors and psychologists who have been spreading endless lies and hatred about transgender people, may you all rot in the deepest pits of hell.”

Dr. Mehrub has also challenged all of the arguments, arguing that his own extravagant opinions on drugs and religion are just fancy English terms that mask his genuine feelings. The internet is now rife with conflicting viewpoints. Some people have shown support for Dr. Mehrub Moiz. Others have taken Maria B’s side.

“This is my video for all of you transphobic bigots – there’s a lot of emotion in it and I pray to the Almighty to rain his wrath on you. For every trans murder that happens now, the blood is on your hands,” she cleared the air once and for all.

 

Also Read

Maria B shares her statements about transgender Mehrub Moiz Awan
Maria B shares her statements about transgender Mehrub Moiz Awan

The transgender Mehrub Moiz Awan was invited to a private Islamabad school for...

