Mehwish Hayat enjoys kids ride in amusement park, watch video

Mehwish Hayat shared a video on Instagram.

She is enjoyinh her day out at the amusement park.

Mehwish recently worked in Marvel television series Ms. Marvel and the Eid movie London Nahi Jaunga.

Mehwish Hayat has a sizable fan base that has fallen head over heels in love with her because of her outgoing personality and her good looks.

Although the London Nahi Jaunga actress is unquestionably one of the most popular Lollywood diva stars with a sizable fan base, the stunning actress is genuinely a child at heart and enjoys rides, especially merry-go-round swings.

The JPNA star shared a glimpse of her adventurous side while visiting an amusement park with her niece on Instagram. The 34-year-old released her inner child and burst out laughing.

The diva captioned her post with, “Well .. because a trip to the amusement park is always incomplete without a ride on the merry-go-round ???? Thanks to my niece who made me do it ! ♥️???? merrygoround???? #knoebels #funtimes #MehwishHayat.”

Have a look:

On the work front, Mehwish recently worked in the popular Marvel television series Ms. Marvel and the Eid movie London Nahi Jaunga. Both endeavours were a success, and Hayat received praise for her performance.

