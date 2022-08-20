Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in latest pictures

Mehwish Hayat, a diva in Lollywood has perfected the art of looking beautiful at all times.

Mehwish Hayat is a Lollywood diva who has unquestionably perfected the art of looking beautiful at all times. Hayat’s heart is a thief because she frequently mesmerized her followers by sharing beautiful photographs.

The Load Wedding star, who has a sizable fan base, also has an enticing Instagram feed that keeps her followers interested. Her admirers also adore her quick wit and sense of humour.

The 34-year-old actress was spotted taking a vacation in Doha. She has been enjoying the popularity of her hit movie, London Nahi Jaunga. That much is obvious. Mehwish looks stunning.

Have a look:

On the work front, Mehwish was praised both at home and abroad for her portrayal of the character in the MCU’s Ms. Marvel and for the Eidul Adha movie London Nahi Jaunga.

