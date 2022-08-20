Advertisement
Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in latest pictures

Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in latest pictures

Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in latest pictures

Mehwish Hayat sets internet on fire in latest pictures

  • Mehwish Hayat, a diva in Lollywood has perfected the art of looking beautiful at all times.
  • She frequently mesmerized her Instagram followers by sharing beautiful photographs.
  • Mehwish was praised both at home and abroad for her portrayal of Ms Marvel in MCU’s Ms Marvel and London Nahi Jaunga.
Mehwish Hayat is a Lollywood diva who has unquestionably perfected the art of looking beautiful at all times. Hayat’s heart is a thief because she frequently mesmerized her followers by sharing beautiful photographs.

The Load Wedding star, who has a sizable fan base, also has an enticing Instagram feed that keeps her followers interested. Her admirers also adore her quick wit and sense of humour.

The 34-year-old actress was spotted taking a vacation in Doha. She has been enjoying the popularity of her hit movie, London Nahi Jaunga. That much is obvious. Mehwish looks stunning.

Have a look:

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mehwish Hayat (@mehwishhayatofficial)

On the work front, Mehwish was praised both at home and abroad for her portrayal of the character in the MCU’s Ms. Marvel and for the Eidul Adha movie London Nahi Jaunga.

