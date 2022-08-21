Mehwish Hayat shares alluring pictures on Instagram

Mehwish Hayat shared her latest clicks on Instagram.

She frequently mesmerized her Instagram followers by sharing beautiful photographs.

Mehwish was praised for her portrayal in Ms. Marvel and London Nahi Jaunga.

Mehwish Hayat is one of the bold and talented actresses in the Pakistan showbiz industry. She is ruling Lollywood for decades. Her blunt personality and stunning glamour are the reasons why her massive fan base has fallen head over heels for her.

This time was no exception, as the Dillagi actress raised the temperature with stunning pictures which she recently posted on her Instagram.

She captioned her post with, “KAPOW”

The actress recently got into trouble for wearing a provocative costume to the premiere of her film Punjab Nahi Jaungi. Her pictures from the same event have set the internet ablaze. In theatres, London Nahi Junga is performing well. Despite having strong ideas, Mehwish Hayat amazes me by refusing to allow other people’s actions upset her.

The Dil Lagi actress is incredibly attractive in a stunning silvery grey long off-shoulder gown and dramatic, daring makeup. Just look at her lip colour. She is in the finest possible mood. We like this girl’s stunning appearance. With such a great performance, Mehwish Hayat has stunned everyone speechless. She is undoubtedly moving up the list of the most well-known actors. Her gym video surfaced on social media a few days ago, drawing a lot of strong negative responses.

