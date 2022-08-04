Memoir of Prince Harry to be released later this year

Forthcoming autobiography Prince Harry is rumoured to be published later this year, but a friend of his late mother Princess Diana believes he may abandon the project.

The memoir, which was revealed last year and intended for release sometime this year, has been repeatedly postponed, with rumours pointing to a Christmas publishing date.

However, royal analyst Richard Kay, a former close friend of Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, stated on The Royal Beat that the Duke of Sussex may reconsider his mind.

“The book was completed, we believe, in about January — at least Harry’s part in it — the interviews. That was really when Harry was still at peak rage with Britain, with the royal family, with his sibling and family,” Kay said.

Since then, the Sussexes’ relationship with the royal family, notably the Queen, seems to have thawed, with the couple visiting the UK twice to meet the monarch before the Invictus Games and for the Platinum Jubilee.

Kay then said, “Will he want to readjust what he’s written?”

The verified release date of Prince Harry’s book is currently unclear.