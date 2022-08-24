Merub Ali celebrates million followers on Instagram

Merub Ali became well-known in a relatively short period of time. The attractive woman quickly made her name in the industry thanks to her acting talent and effervescent personality because the public loved her drama serials.

The star of Sinf e Aahan has a sizable fan base, and she keeps them interested with her seductive Instagram handle.

The budding star, who boasts stunning beauty and an endearing personality, has set a new Instagram milestone by accumulating one million followers.

The Wabal actress acknowledged the accomplishment in a post and shared a cute photo of herself.

“1 million watt smile for my 1 million family. I love you guys. Thank you,” she captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

The 26-year-old, who began his career as a fashion model, has also been in a drama serial in Pakistan.

