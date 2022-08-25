Merub Ali shares adorable bonding with her brother

Merub Ali, as we are all aware, has a joyful and effervescent character and consistently spreads smiles wherever she goes. Recently, we saw the actress from Sinf e Aahan posing with her brother in the cutest way.

She shared a few photos with her brother and took them to her gram, writing in the caption, “Mera bhai”

She was seen embracing her sibling and cheering him up. It’s obvious that Ali and her brother have a warm and endearing relationship. Both were grinning broadly as they posed for photos.

Also Read Teaser of ‘Wabaal’ starring Sarah Khan with Meerub Ali released Wabaal, Features Sarah Khan and Merub Ali. The story of a girl...

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement View this post on Instagram Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Sibling relationships are unquestioned in friendship, and Merub and her brother serve as a great example of what an unshakable bond between siblings looks like. Fans were amazed by their touching pictures!