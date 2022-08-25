Merub Ali shares adorable bonding with her brother

Advertisement
Merub Ali, as we are all aware, has a joyful and effervescent character and consistently spreads smiles wherever she goes. Recently, we saw the actress from Sinf e Aahan posing with her brother in the cutest way.

She shared a few photos with her brother and took them to her gram, writing in the caption, “Mera bhai”

She was seen embracing her sibling and cheering him up. It’s obvious that Ali and her brother have a warm and endearing relationship. Both were grinning broadly as they posed for photos.

View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Merub Ali (@meruub)

Sibling relationships are unquestioned in friendship, and Merub and her brother serve as a great example of what an unshakable bond between siblings looks like. Fans were amazed by their touching pictures!

