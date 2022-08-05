MGK’s tour bus spray painted with a homophobic slur

Advertisement
  • Machine Gun Kelly responded to the vandal who spray-painted homophobic slurs on one of his tour buses
  • MGK addressed the incident in a series of Instagram stories, revealing that the vandalised bus was not his personal one
  • MGK, said in the clip, “You’re so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you (expletive) idiot.”
Machine Gun Kelly responded to the vandal who spray-painted homophobic slurs on one of his tour buses before his show in Omaha, Nebraska.

The Emo Girl hitmaker addressed the incident in a series of Instagram stories, revealing that the vandalised bus was not his personal one.

MGK, whose real name is Colson Baker, said in the clip, “You’re so dumb. You spray painted a bus thinking it was my bus. Wrong bus, you (expletive) idiot.”

“Do the first part of the crime right,” the 32-year-old rapper added.

On Thursday morning, one of the musician’s buses was discovered with spray-painted graffiti on it, with one side bearing the words “RAP DEVIL (expletive)” and the other bearing an inappropriate image.

“Second of, I was by the buses ’till 4:30 in the morning, which means you waited ’till 5:00am to spray paint a (expletive),” Megan Fox’s fiancé said in the other video while bursting into laughter.

“You could have been at home cuddling with your partner or doing something, and instead you were like ‘Goddamnit, I just wish he would go up to his hotel room so I can spray paint this (expletive),’” he added.

“They washed it off before I even saw it! Aren’t you sad? I’m still in bed, I didn’t even get to enjoy it. You just… you suck,” MGK said before his signed off.

