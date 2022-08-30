Jackson, who was held responsible for his own death, had fake IDs

Michael Jackson died in 2009 from an overdose of the drug propofol.

It has been revealed that he was prescribed high doses of drugs by multiple doctors.

While Jackson died from drugs, it has been revealed that he was taking dangerously high doses of drugs during his lifetime, which were prescribed to him by multiple doctors.

As per documentary TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, it has been revealed: “Circumstances had been leading up to his death for years, and all of these different medical professionals had allowed Michael to dictate his own terms, get the medicines he wanted, when he wanted them, where he wanted them,” Martinez maintains. “All of them are the reason why he’s dead today.”

It is also reported that the singer had 19 fake IDs to get his hands on the drugs her desired.

“The way that Michael went about getting all these drugs was doctor shopping. He had multiple, different doctors that he was involved with and he would go to ‘Doctor A’ and ask for a sedative, and then he would go to ‘Doctor B’ and may ask for the same one,” Jackson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Harry Glassman, claims.

“Michael is responsible, to a great extent, for his own demise, but he certainly had a lot of help from the medical community,” he adds.

