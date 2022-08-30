Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
Entertainment
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Entertainment
  • Michael Jackson, who was held responsible for his own death, had 19 drug-related fake IDs
Michael Jackson, who was held responsible for his own death, had 19 drug-related fake IDs

Michael Jackson, who was held responsible for his own death, had 19 drug-related fake IDs

Articles
Advertisement
Michael Jackson, who was held responsible for his own death, had 19 drug-related fake IDs

Jackson, who was held responsible for his own death, had fake IDs

Advertisement

 

  • Michael Jackson died in 2009 from an overdose of the drug propofol.
  • It has been revealed that he was prescribed high doses of drugs by multiple doctors.
  • The singer had 19 fake IDs to get his hands on the drugs he desired.
    • Advertisement

Michael Jackson died in June 2009, following a severe cardiac arrest.

The legendary singer was discovered dead at his Los Angeles home from an overdose of the drug anesthetic propofol.

While Jackson died from drugs, it has been revealed that he was taking dangerously high doses of drugs during his lifetime, which were prescribed to him by multiple doctors.

As per documentary TMZ Investigates: Who Really Killed Michael Jackson, it has been revealed: “Circumstances had been leading up to his death for years, and all of these different medical professionals had allowed Michael to dictate his own terms, get the medicines he wanted, when he wanted them, where he wanted them,” Martinez maintains. “All of them are the reason why he’s dead today.”

It is also reported that the singer had 19 fake IDs to get his hands on the drugs her desired.

Advertisement

“The way that Michael went about getting all these drugs was doctor shopping. He had multiple, different doctors that he was involved with and he would go to ‘Doctor A’ and ask for a sedative, and then he would go to ‘Doctor B’ and may ask for the same one,” Jackson’s plastic surgeon, Dr. Harry Glassman, claims.

“Michael is responsible, to a great extent, for his own demise, but he certainly had a lot of help from the medical community,” he adds.

 

Also Read

Farah Khan gave tribute to ‘Guru’ Michael Jackson on his birthday
Farah Khan gave tribute to ‘Guru’ Michael Jackson on his birthday

On the day of American singer-songwriter Michael Jackson's birthday, Farah Khan paid...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Entertainment News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
The Great Gama: Details of Nasir Adeeb's new film on great Pakistani wrestler
The Great Gama: Details of Nasir Adeeb's new film on great Pakistani wrestler
Aaron Carter’s Family wants his son Prince, 12 months, to inherit his state
Aaron Carter’s Family wants his son Prince, 12 months, to inherit his state
Urwa Hocane delights fans with stunning pictures
Urwa Hocane delights fans with stunning pictures
Bhumi Pednekar & Kiara Advani from Govinda Naam Mera praise Sridevi's comic timing
Bhumi Pednekar & Kiara Advani from Govinda Naam Mera praise Sridevi's comic timing
House of the Dragon star, Steve Toussaint, provides fans a glimpse into Lord Corlys' mindset
House of the Dragon star, Steve Toussaint, provides fans a glimpse into Lord Corlys' mindset
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for 'money making plans'
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle under fire for 'money making plans'
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News

Next Story